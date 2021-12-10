Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Square accounts for 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $189.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.