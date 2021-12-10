Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Square accounts for 3.3% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $189.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 176.64, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.
In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Square Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
