Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,480. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

