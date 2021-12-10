Brokerages Expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) to announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth $415,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.51. 13,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.