Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $810.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $810.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.35 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $784.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 3,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,097. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

