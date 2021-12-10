Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $456,614.28 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $456,614.28 and approximately $71,791.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

