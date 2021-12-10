Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $911,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $379,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ciena by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

