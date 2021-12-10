GYEN Price Hits $0.0087 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.89 million and $11.30 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.35 or 0.08275013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,837.44 or 0.99803542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002788 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

