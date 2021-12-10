Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

SJI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 142.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

