Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 652,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $207,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $411.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.28. The firm has a market cap of $429.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

