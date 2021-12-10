Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 558.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

