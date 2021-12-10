Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 2,576 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $143,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

