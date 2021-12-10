Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after buying an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

