Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,826 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 404,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

