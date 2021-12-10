WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.18. 79,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,171. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

