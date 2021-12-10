WFA of San Diego LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.99. 341,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

