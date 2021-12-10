PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Up 4.3%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 23,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 767,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
