PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading Up 4.3%

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 23,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 767,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

