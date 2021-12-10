Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

