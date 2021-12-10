Rockland Trust Co. Has $13.88 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

PG traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,243. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $154.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

