The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 341,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

PG traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,243. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $154.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

