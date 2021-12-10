Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $484.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $486.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.75.

LULU stock traded down $11.92 on Friday, hitting $405.00. 54,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,159. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

