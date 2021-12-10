Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 385 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

