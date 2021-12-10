Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.0% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

