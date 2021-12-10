Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $311.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $779.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.