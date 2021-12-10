American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 122,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $373,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

