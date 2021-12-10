Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $645.27

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $645.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $679.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,930. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.36. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $683.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

