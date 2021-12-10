Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $51.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,997. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

