D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.69. 178,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,885. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,936. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

