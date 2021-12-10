Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 291 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,909 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NKE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $168.04. 106,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,138. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

