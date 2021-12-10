Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 56,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

