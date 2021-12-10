Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0577 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $57,417.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00517526 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,569,666 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

