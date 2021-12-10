Standard Protocol Trading 32.4% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $530,068.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.