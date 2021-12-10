New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 452 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,247 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $56,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.27. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

