Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.