ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,171. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FORG shares. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.