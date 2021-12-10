Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.67.

TSE EMP.A remained flat at $C$37.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.66.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

