Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce $215.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $217.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $894.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $907.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $996.04 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

CMCO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 1,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after buying an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.