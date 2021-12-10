Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 4,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

