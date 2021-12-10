Cerity Partners LLC Sells 22,678 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.