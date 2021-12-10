TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Target by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Target by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Target by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

