Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.27. 22,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,158. The stock has a market cap of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.