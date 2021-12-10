WFA of San Diego LLC Has $183,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. 404,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,839,326. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

