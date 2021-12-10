Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 46,600 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. 30,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,768. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.