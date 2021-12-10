Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,740 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Autodesk by 23.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.18. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.