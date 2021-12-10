Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 36,315 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 17,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of -188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

