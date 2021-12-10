Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,692,145. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

