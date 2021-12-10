Rockland Trust Co. Has $18.30 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Shares of V traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.78. 61,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,491. The company has a market cap of $407.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day moving average is $226.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

