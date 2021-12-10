Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 93,999 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 93,999 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Boeing worth $409,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average of $224.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

