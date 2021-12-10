Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.90 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

