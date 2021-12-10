Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,627. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $2,042,864 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after buying an additional 146,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,559,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

