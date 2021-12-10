Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $167.01. 50,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.